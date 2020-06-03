NCERT and HRD Ministry Release Alternative Academic Calendar for all CBSE Classes

The ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), in association with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), has released an alternative academic calendar (AAC) for CBSE classes. The new calendar has been released by the Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

The HRD and NCERT has released Alternative Academic Calendar for different levels of classes such as primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary. The new Alternative Academic Calendar are available in both English and Hindi and they can be accessed by parents, teachers and students on the direct link http://ncert.nic.in/aac.html

The new initiative has been taken keeping in mind the current coronavirus situation across India and the world. As students are facing obstacles to attend classes, educational institutes have decided to facilitate learning at home to make sure they don’t miss out on the syllabus.

While there are numerous social media tools to study while at home, the NCERT has “developed General Guidelines for Implementing the Weekly Plan (for four weeks) for Learners.”

Students in Higher Secondary level (Classes XI and XII) who can easily access mobile phones are being guided through tools like WhatsApp, SMSes and calls.

The week-wise plan in the alternative academic calendar will help students learn at home using easy references and activities based on the chapters in the textbook. The activities are not bound by sequence. This means one can do any activity at a particular time, without doing the primary one first.

Students, parents and teachers are encouraged to progress academically by asking questions, encouraging interaction, suggesting another activity of a similar kind, observing the learner’s interest and participation in the activity.

Teachers are advised to maintain a WhatsApp group of all the students of a class to remain in touch with them regularly.

