NCERT NTSE Stage-2 Results Tomorrow: How to Check

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be declaring the result for the National Talent Search Stage (NTSE) - II examination tomorrow, February 18 at 5 pm. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results online at ncert.nic.in. The examination was held on October 24 last year across 68 centres in the country.

The result was slated to be released on January 11, however, it was postponed due to unknown reasons. Earlier on February 9, the NCERT had declared provisional results of the examination, along with the OMR sheet. Candidates who clear NTSE are entitled to a monthly scholarship of Rs 1250 for classes 11, 12, and Rs 2000 for graduate and undergraduate courses.

Also read| Not Reduced, Need Revamped Syllabus, Say Experts as NCERT Looks at Syllabus Cut

NCERT NTSE Stage 2 Result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Log on to NCERT’s official portal

Step 2. On the homepage, scroll down to click on the NTSE section.

Step 3. Next click on the ‘Provisional Result NTSE-2021 (Click here to view provisional result and OMR sheet)’ link

Step 4. You will be redirected to a new page where you can check your results by entering your credentials like roll number, date of birth, before verifying the security code to submit the request.

Step 5. Your NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Save it offline or take a printout for future use and reference.

The NTSE is an offline scholarship exam for class 10 students to encourage them for higher studies in the field of science and social science. The examination is conducted across the country in two stages that include stage 1 — the state level and stage 2 — the national level.

Read| UPSC Exam: Know NCERT Books Required to Prepare for IAS Exam

The scholarships are awarded by the NCERT on the basis of two types of objective written tests - Mental Ability Test (MAT) which is a general aptitude and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). The written tests are followed by a face-to-face interview and the final selection list.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.