NCERT Offers Online Course for Teachers, Applications Open

The Central Institute of Education Technology (CIET), NCERT has announced an online course on action research in education technology. The course has been designed to help teachers address their educational problems by helping them in conducting action research. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of NCERT till July 20.

The two-credit course has been developed for elementary level teachers who are working in District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), different State Councils of Education Research and Training (SCERTs), and State Institutes of Education (SIEs).

Teachers are required to have a working knowledge of computers is required. All the participants should have both computer and internet facilities in order to attend the classes. They should also know how to use a webcam and headphones so that conversations during the classes can be done without any interruption.

The duration of the course is seven weeks in which there will be five modules. One week will be given to each module. In the last week, teachers will be assessed and evaluated. There will also be a meeting of one hour per week.

The course aims to support the teachers in conducting in-service Teacher Professional Development (ITPD) in action research. Conceptual understanding in the process of action research will be provided by the course. A proposal on action research has to be prepared by the participants in their respective areas of work.

For government organisations and institutions, the course fee is Rs 1000 and for non-government institutions, it is Rs 3000. The internal staff of NCERT that is NIE, IREs, CIET, CIVE does not have to give any fees.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here