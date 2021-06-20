NCHM JEE 2021 Application Deadline Extended to June 27

The National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) has extended the application deadline for the entrance examination for admission to the Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Hospitality and Hotel Administration course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) up to June 27. Candidates can apply on the official website of NCHM. The IHMs are affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT).

“Representations are being received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to Covid-19 and the disruptions caused by it," NCHM said in an official press release.

It has also postponed the exam date and the final schedule will be released later. “With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the NCHM JEE- 2021 and also extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam," NCHM added.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the NCHM JEE-2021 in the Computer Based Mode. The institutes affiliated to NCHMCT offer BSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration programme jointly with the Indira Gandhi National Open University. The three-year or six semester course equips students with all the required skills, knowledge and attitude to efficiently discharge supervisory responsibilities in the hospitality sector, as per the official website.

To be eligible for NCHMCT JEE 2021, applicants should have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board with English as the main subject. Candidates must be born on or after July 1, 1992 - for General and OBC category candidates, the upper age limit to apply for the exam is 25 years as on July 1, 2021and for SC/ST category, it is 28 years. Admission to the course will be through the NCHM JEE exam only.

