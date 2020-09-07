NCHMCT JEE 2020 Result Announced at nchmjee.nta.nic.in; Download Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE). Those who had appeared for the NCHMCT JEE can check their scores at official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NCHMCT JEE was conducted on August 29 this year. The students who have appeared in the examination can download their scorecard from the official website and keep it safe. The NCHM JEE 2020 scorecards will mention the detail of marks scored by a candidate in the exam.

Candidates must note that the result of NCHMCT JEE will not be sent to them by post thus they should keep their scorecard safely. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the score obtained by the candidate. Candidates who have secured higher marks in English component of NCHM JEE will be ranked higher.

It is to be noted that the candidates will be shortlisted to participate in the further admission process on the basis of NCHM JEE merit list 2020. The shortlisted candidates will be called for counselling and seat allocation. The score uploaded on the website is the final result as there is no provision for revaluation or rechecking of the score.

NCHM JEE 2020 Score Card: How to download -

Step 1: Go to the official website of NCHM JEE at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘NCHM JEE 2020 - NTA Score Card’

Step 3: Enter the login details including application numbers and date of birth

Step 4: The NCHMCT JEE scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print of the NCHM JEE scorecard

NCHM JEE is conducted each year to offer admission to undergraduate courses on more than 8,000 seats in 71 participating hotel management institutes. The exam was conducted in online mode.

The question paper of NCHM JEE included 200 questions from Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Aptitude for Service Sector and English Language.