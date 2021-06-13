NCL Apprentices Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1500 Vacancies for ITI Certificate Holders

The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited online applications from ITI passed candidates for the post of apprentices in its various units. As many as 1,500 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive on the official website of NCL. Candidates can apply for the posts on or before July 9 by visiting the official portal.

Out of the total vacancies, 800 are for the post of a fitter, 500 for electrician, 100 for welder, and 100 for a motor mechanic. The selection of candidates will be done purely on a merit basis. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by candidates in ITI.

NCL Apprentices recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NCL

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘‘Shikshuta Prashikshan (Apprenticeship) link under ‘Career’ tab

Step 3: A new page will be opened where you have to click on ‘NCL Online Application Portal for Apprenticeship 2021’

Step 4: The application form for NCL apprenticeship 2021 will open. Fill in all the required details like personal details, qualification details, and address

Step 5: Upload the required documents in specified size and format

Step 6: Download a copy of the filled NCL application form and save it for future reference

NCL apprentices recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Education: The applicants must have passed Class 10 and hold an ITI certificate with at least 50 percent marks from a UP or MP-based National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) or State Council of Vocational Training (SCVT) recognised institute. SC, ST, and PwD applicants should have at least 45 percent marks in ITI.

Age limit: As mentioned in the official statement, the minimum age should not be less than 16 years as on June 30 and the maximum age limit is 24 years. Reserved category applicants are given an age relaxation of 10 years in the upper age limit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here