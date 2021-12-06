NCL Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin for 1,295 Trade Apprentice Posts, Hiring Without Exam

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) will hire in trade apprentices for a year at its various units in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. As many as 1,295 vacant seats have been announced for welder, electrician, fitter, motor mechanic, and others. One can fill in the application on the National Apprenticeship portal apprenticeshipindia.org. The applications will be accepted from December 6 to December 20.

Candidates who have undergone trade apprenticeship training once cannot apply. Online applications are invited from candidates who have passed the ITI exam. Selection will be based on the ITI semester marks.

NCL recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have passed class 10 along and ITI in relevant trade from NCVT/SCVT recognised institute, based in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The candidate must have completed a full-time, regular course in relevant trade with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate for general candidates and 45 per cent marks in aggregate in the case of SC and ST.

Age limit: Minimum age limit is 16 years and the maximum age limit is 24 years on the last date of application which is December 20.

NCL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website Apprentiship India

Step 2: Register on the apprenticeship portal by filling in details and uploading relevant documents.

Step 3: Note down the registration number for subsequent logins

Step 4: Apply for apprenticeship training, through the application link for Northern Coalfields Limited (Establishment Registration No. E01162300007) against eligible trade.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of the application form.

NCL recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Northern Coalfields Limited will publish “provisional merit panels” on the basis of details filled by the candidates on the apprenticeship portal on its official website www.nclcil.in. The list will be prepared in order of marks secured in all semesters of ITI and fulfillment of other eligibility criteria. Shortlisted candidates will have to further complete the document verification at the time of joining.

