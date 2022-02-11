NCM Issues Waring for Indian Students Apply to Study Medicine in China, as Previous Batches Yet to Return

The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently has issued a notice regarding university admission to MBBS programmes in China. The notice has warned students who are applying for admission, about China’s strict restrictions on students’ visas. Further, it has asked the students to “exercise due diligence" in choosing to pursue education from the country.

It should be remembered here, earlier thousands of Indian students studying in China had launched a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #takeusbacktochina. They also reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request the government’s intervention.

Thousands of Indians studying medicine in China had came back to India in 2020 for their winter break and since then they have remained stranded. They could not return to their colleges as Covid-19 restrictions were put in place. However, despite the decrease in the number of covid-19 cases in the country China has not lifted the travel restrictions for students.

In its notice, the NMC has stated that it has come to the External Affairs Ministry’s attention that some universities in People’s Republic of China have started issuing notices for MBBS admission for the current and upcoming academic years.

“In this context, any prospective student needs to be aware that the government of People’s Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020," NMC Secretary Dr Sandhya Bhullar said in the official notice.

It added, “A large number of international students including Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions. Further, the Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online."

“However, the NMC does not recognise or approve medical courses done only by online mode, as per the extant rules," read the notice.

Ms Sandhya Bhullar further said that students are advised to refer to FMGE Regulations before applying or planning to seek admission in any institutions in China/ Foreign institutions. Students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue medical education from, the notice reads.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.