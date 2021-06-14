NCPEDP Launches Fellowship on Disability

The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) in collaboration with Azim Premji Foundation has announced the NCPEDP- Javed Abidi Fellowship on Disability. Candidates who are looking to build a career in disability rights and inclusion can apply for the programme.

The application process has already been started at the official website of NCPEDP and the last date to apply is August 11. The fellowship programme will commence from September 1 onwards. In total, 25 youths will be selected for this fellowship programme. Candidates have to mail their application forms to ncpedp.fellowship@gmail.com before the deadline.

The three-year fellowship programme is available for only young people with disabilities of age group 18 to 28. The selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of up to Rs 25,000 to meet necessary needs during the programme duration.

The fellowship programme will provide an opportunity to delve into disability issues with the support of local civil society organisations across India. The programme will provide an in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience on policy-level issues and challenges to the fellows. Students will also get mentorship support to work towards policy change/impact through various initiatives under the fellowship.

Launched to celebrate the silver jubilee of NCPEDP on June 11, the day also marks the birth anniversary of NCPEDP’s former Director, Late Javed Abidi.

Neelima Karath, Lead for Persons with Disability at The Philanthropy, said that the fellowship will train youths with disability as leaders and will enable them to voice the issues of the community at decision-making platforms.

Arman Ali, Executive Director of NCPEDP, said that the people living with disabilities have been the worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as they have to struggle for food, access to basic healthcare, education and livelihood opportunities. Hence, this fellowship will help document such stories of struggle and good practices from all over the country and help build back better.

