NCRTC Recruitment 2021: Application Open for 226 Posts in NCR Transport Corporation

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has called in applications for 226 vacancies for the post of the operator, maintenance associate, programming associate and technician, among others.

Those who are interested in any of the posts can apply between September 11 and September 30. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by a medical test depending upon the post category. Those interested can apply to the post by visiting the official website, ncrtc.in.

NCRTC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official website, ncrtc.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a tab that reads ‘career’. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where you will see an ‘apply now’ tab, hit it

Step 4: A form will appear on the next page. Fill-in your details and attach all relevant documents

Step 5: Cross check all details and pay the fees

Step 6: Hit the submit button and take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page

NCRTC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Operator/ Traffic Controller/ Train Operator -67

Technician (Electrician) - 43

Maintenance Associate (Electrical) - 36

Technician (Electronic Mechanic) - 27

Maintenance Associate (Electronics) - 22

Technician (Fitter) - 18

Programming Associate - 04

Technician (Airconditioning & Refrigeration) - 03

Maintenance Associate (Mechanical) - 02

Maintenance Associate (Civil) - 02

Technician (Welder) - 02

NCRTC Recruitment: Eligiblity

For the post of operator, traffic controller, train operator, and maintenance associate anyone with a three-year diploma in electrical or electronics or equivalent can apply. For the post of technician, a certificate in relevant trade is required.

