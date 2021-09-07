NDA Exam 2021: Here's How You Prepare for it According to Pattern

The Union Public Service Commission conducts the National Defence Academy exam twice a year. Hundreds of candidates take the exam and stand a chance to be recruited by all three armies. The candidates, who have applied for the second NDA exam and are in preparation mode, can further strengthen their chances by going through the following information.

According to the media reports, the NDA-II exam for 400 posts will be conducted in November this year. One of the ways to boost your prospects of selection is to start preparing at the earliest, for the cut-off has been increasing for the past several years. To qualify for the exam, the candidates are required to utilise their time and prepare according to the pattern for NDA Exam.

NDA EXAM PATTERN:

The written paper of NDA is a two-level exam. The first paper of mathematics is of 300 marks and comprises 120 questions. The duration of this paper is 2.5 hours. The second paper, General Ability Test (GAT), comprises an English section of 50 questions carrying 200 marks and a general studies paper that carries 400 marks. The general studies paper has 150 questions from Physics, Chemistry, General Science, History, Geography and Current Affairs. For this paper, too, the applicants get 2.5 hours to submit it. Both the papers of the NDA exam carry a total of 900 marks. The candidates selected after the written exam are then called for an SSB interview. The interview also carries 900 marks.

