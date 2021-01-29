NDA, NA Exam 2021: UPSC Opens Appeal Window for Applications Rejected Due to Non-payment of Fees

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification regarding National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2021 applications rejected due to non-payment of registration fee. The commission will send out an e-mail notification to such candidates, who can also appeal against rejection, if any. The appeal must be made within 10 days from today, along with the documentary evidence. The appeal with evidence should be sent by Speed Post or by hand to Kripa Anna Ekka, Under Secretary (NDA), Union Public Service Commission, 4th Floor, Hall No. 01, Examination Hall, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi- 110069.

“Appeal against such rejection should be received in the Commission’s office latest by February 8. On receipt of documentary proof, genuine fee payment cases will be considered and applications will be revived, if otherwise eligible,” says the official notification by UPSC.

Those who have submitted the fee through cash at designated banks should produce the bank payment slip as documentary evidence while those who made the payment online should produce a credit or bank account statement.

There is no notification regarding applications that have been rejected for other reasons.

The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 will be conducted on April 18 for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings for the 147th course and in the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). A total of 400 seats will be filled through this entrance examination.

Meanwhile, the candidates who want to withdraw their NDA/NA applications can do so through the website- upsc.gov.in from January 27 to February 2 till 6 pm. Also, there is no provision for form corrections.

The MCQ-based entrance exam will test students’ mathematical aptitude and general ability. Those who qualify the written test will be called for the SSB interview, which is conducted over a period of 5 days.