Nearly 100 Students Test Covid Positive in Patiala's Govt Medical College

Nearly 100 students have tested positive for the coronavirus in Patiala Govt Medical Education College. Authorities have asked students to vacate hostels from curbing the spread of the deadly virus further within the campus.

Patiala is one of the worst-hit places in Punjab. Patiala and Pathankot districts report about 50 per cent of the state’s total case load in the past week. In Patiala, Thaper University, Patiala too had reported Covid-19 cases at the campus.

As the Covid-19 cases start to rise again, the state government is considering closing schools, colleges, and educational institutes. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held a meeting with state medical education minister Rajkumar Verka and other officials.

