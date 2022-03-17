Nearly 3 Lakh Posts Vacant in Railways, Says Ashwini Vaishnav in Lok Sabha

Month after NTPC exams got postponed, the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, on Wednesday, said that their are scores of vacancies are available with the Indian railways. The minister in a written reply to a question in the house, said that a total of 2,98,428 vacancies are available with the Indian railways.

Further, the Railway Minister cleared the air about the ongoing crisis of NTPC and Group D examination by saying that the matter has been resolved by the Centre. In his reply, he revealed that the recruitment process is going on and the board is currently filling 1.14 lakh vacancies.

The Indian Railways had to postpone NTPC and Level 1 computer-based examination following the violent protests by aspiring candidates in January this year. After which the aspirants demanded a centralised examination system like bank exams in railways as well. The aspirants had also blamed the railway board for irregularities in the recruitment process.

Advertisement

Ashwini Vaishnav informed the house that the railway recruitment board is conducting online recruitments for various posts at regular intervals and there is no need of conducting any special recruitment drive. For Level 1 to Level 7, the board is filling around 1.41 lakh vacancies including 20,944 vacancies of Scheduled Castes and 10,930 of Scheduled Tribes.

In his address in the Lok Sabha, the minister also gave the answer to the questions of opposition about the privatisation of the Indian railways. He said that there is no plan for the privatisation of the national transporter. “Indian Railways belong to the Indian government and it can’t be privatised," the minister added.

“Railway Stations, railway tracks, signalling system, train coaches, everything belongs to the Government of India. There is no plan to privatise railways. Even Piyush Goyal has already made it clear that the railways will not be privatised," he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.