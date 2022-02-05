Need for Increase in Number of Hindi Teachers in NE: Mizoram RS Member

Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena has called for increasing the number of Hindi teachers in the northeast region, stressing on the significance of the language in national integration.

He also urged the Centre to allocate more funds to enhance the salary components of Hindi teachers in the northeast. The Mizo National Front MP said in the upper house of Parliament on Friday that as many as 855 posts of Hindi teachers have been sanctioned under the Samagra Shiksha’ scheme in Mizoram.

“While this could fill the gap of requirement of Hindi teachers in government schools and government-aided schools, the most important stage of education in language learning i.e. the primary schools could not be provided with Hindi language learning till date in the Northeast," Vanlalvena was quoted as saying in a statement. As per new norms under the scheme, the Centre’s share in various components, particularly salary of teachers, reduces on a yearly basis, which puts more pressure on the finances of state governments, the MP said.

Vanlalvena also batted for a revision of the conditions of Hindi teachers’ appointment. Hindi is a very significant factor in building and safeguarding national integration, particularly with regard to children of the Northeast region, the MP added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.