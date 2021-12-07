Need to Expand Red Cross by Running Membership Drives in Colleges: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday called for expanding the Red Cross Society by running membership drives in universities and colleges. He also said that the organisation should be made more effective by running a time-bound campaign in the state.

The governor was addressing a review meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society’s Rajasthan branch here. He said there is a sense of credibility in the mind of the common man towards the Red Cross. To live up to this belief, smooth operation of first aid, medical and relief activities should be carried out, he said.

Training and other activities of Red Cross should be expanded by running membership drives in universities and colleges, an official statement quoted Mishra as saying. He also directed to constitute an executive committee of the Red Cross’s state unit by January.

The governor said after the cases of new variant Omicron came to light, there was a need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines promptly. He said Red Cross volunteers should cooperate in dealing with this challenge by making people aware of wearing masks, sanitisation and social distancing. During the review meeting, Principal Secretary (Finance) Akhil Arora gave suggestions for strengthening and increasing the income of Red Cross Society Rajasthan.

