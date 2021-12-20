Need to Introduce More Practical Courses In Law Students: CJI

Noting that law graduates in this country are only accustomed to considering legal problems in a theoretical manner, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Sunday stressed the need to introduce courses that are more practical. Speaking at the 18th Annual Convocation of Nalsar law University near here he cautioned the graduating students that the courtrooms are nothing like ones that are portrayed in movies or a moot court hall, rather they will be cramped, dingy and the judge may not even have a fan.

“I observe that graduating students are accustomed to only considering legal problems in a theoretical manner. There is an urgent need to introduce courses which are more practical and allow students to interact with people and their issues at the grassroots level, Justice Ramana said. He expressed disappointment over very few students, who graduate from National Law Schools, being interested in joining litigation or taking up public causes, let alone practice at the district level.

Further, it seems that there is a fascination to only practice before the Supreme Court and High Court while completely ignoring the importance of trial courts, he said. Urging the law graduates to consider gaining experience at trial court level before moving on to practice at higher forums such as High Court and the Supreme Court, he said owing to the highest pendency before the trial courts, there is both a demand and the need for specialised lawyers. He appealed to the students not to fall prey to intoxicants and said they should disassociate themselves from substance abuse.

Your mental and physical health is in your hands. A vibrant nation is built upon the health and energy of its youth, Justice Ramana pointed out. Law students, being the guardians of freedom, justice, equality and ethics, cannot allow narrow and partisan views to dominate the nation’s thought and they in the forefront to question injustice, he added.

