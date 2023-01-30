Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday asserted that there are still many flaws in the current education system and there is a need to pay attention to every small issue to bring improvement.

He visited the ‘Jeevan Vidya Shivir’ being organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) here and said the next five days of the camp will be very important for teachers.

“Many good things are being done in the current education system, but there are still many flaws in it. We need to pay attention to every small issue to improve education in our schools. It is these small flaws that become an obstacle in the way of progress," Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said. The co-existential workshop will help teachers build their capacity to find gaps in the education system and fill them, he said.

“We need to understand why such an event for teacher training is being organised. Why is there a need for a shivir for our teachers and our education department? We all are working hard to develop some kind of professional abilities in the children," the AAP leader said.

“Along with this we also want them to be good human beings in the future. How can these two things be brought together? This is the main aim of this 5-day workshop," he said.

“We are preparing brilliant professionals in our schools. Due to the hard work of our teachers, children of Delhi government schools are going to IITs and various premier medical institutes," the deputy CM said.

“The education system has started guaranteeing that we will make children excellent professionals but cannot guarantee that they will be better human beings who will do good to society," he said.

Sisodia told teachers that this is also an opportunity for them to assess how the education they have received has helped them become good professionals as well as good human beings.

“If teachers will be able to do this, then they will get successful in connecting the dots and guiding the students better. They will be able to help their students to become better human beings who will then serve the nation as well as society wholeheartedly," he added.

Based on the co-existential philosophy of A Nagraj, the shivir is a co-existence workshop, which will be attended by nearly 4,000 teachers from Delhi government schools between January 28 and February 1.

