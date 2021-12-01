Neeraj Chopra to Visit Ahmedabad School to Raise Awareness About Balance Diet

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is all set to visit Sanskardham School in Ahmedabad on December 4, to raise awareness about the importance of ‘Santulit Aahaar’ (a balanced diet), fitness, and sports among children. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 75th independence day celebration, earlier this year, had urged the olympians and paralympians to visit schools in the country, interacting with students on the importance of Santulit Aahaar.

During his meeting with Tokyo Olympians at his residence on August 16, PM Modi had urged India’s Olympians and Paralympians to visit 75 schools each by the 2023 Independence Day and spread awareness against malnutrition and also play a sport with school children.

On Wednesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted to say that javelin thrower Chopra will launch PM’s mission.

“PM Sh @narendramodi ji gave a clarion call to our Olympians & Paralympians to visit schools and interact with students on the importance of ‘santulit aahaar’, fitness, sports & more. Starting Dec 4 @Neeraj_chopra1 will be at Sanskardham School in Ahmedabad to launch this mission," Thakur wrote on his Twitter handle.

Retweeting the Sports Minister’s post, the gold-medal holder, Chopra said that he is excited to be part of PM’s initiative.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Ministry of Education are working on running this as a ‘Meet the Champions’ programme over the next two years. The school visits by the Olympians would begin from January next year.

Speaking about the mission, Neeraj said, “This initiative will accelerate the momentum towards creating a sports culture based on fitness, better nutritional intake and greater awareness about physical activities in our daily lives. As athletes, we can play a huge role in motivating youngsters to lead healthier life. I look forward to my interaction with students of Sanskardham School on Saturday."

The event that is going to be held on December 4 will witness Neeraj interacting with students on the importance of a balanced diet, nutrition, fitness and sports. Neeraj will also be taking questions from the school children and he will also be participating in fitness and sports activities with them.

Following Neeraj, Tarundeep Rai (Archery), Sarthak Bhambhri (Athletics), Sushila Devi (Judo), KC Ganapaty and Varun Thakkar (Sailing) will also be visiting schools in other parts of the country in the coming two months. Among the Paralympians, AvaniLekhara (Para Shooting), Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis) and Devendra Jhajharia (Para Athletics) will be joining them in this mission, claimed the press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The special campaign, jointly being organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will see “heroes from Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, visit as many schools across the country as possible, in a span of two years", the release added The athletes will share their own experiences, life lessons, tips on how to be the next great sportsperson and also give an overall inspirational boost to the school children, it said.

