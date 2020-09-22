NEET 2020 Answer Key, Results Date to be Announced Soon at Official Website; Check Here

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam soon. The OMR sheets of the candidates will also be made available, so that they can match their responses with the correct answers. However, the answer key will just be a draft version. The final answer key will be released only after candidates have raised their objections and they are resolved.

Where to download NEET 2020 official answer key and OMR sheet

The answer key can be downloaded from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. OMR sheets can be downloaded through Candidate Login on the website.

Steps to download NEET 2020 answer key and OMR sheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA – ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Candidate Login link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and password

Step 4: Click on the link to open NEET 2020 answer key, then save it

Step 5: Click on the view OMR link and save it

Candidates will be able to download the answer key and match it with their responses in the OMR. In case of any queries, they can challenge the answer key within a limited time period allotted for the purpose. They will have to pay Rs 1000 for every challenge. NTA will then release the final answer key and along with that the results of the exam.

This year, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 15 lakh candidates had appeared for NEET 2020. The exam was conducted on September 13, 2020. All necessary precautions were taken by the exam conducting authority to provide a safe environment for the students.

The entrance examination was held for students who wish to pursue a career in medical courses in government or private colleges in India. Following the results, students will have to go through the counselling process to get admission in the various medical colleges.