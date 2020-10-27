NEET 2020 Counselling Delayed Due to Technical Snag

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling for 2020 which was earlier scheduled to commence from today, i.e. October 27, 2020, has been postponed due to technical reasons. The NEET Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling will begin tomorrow, October 28, 2020. Candidates who meet the cut-off marks criteria and have qualified for the NEET 2020 exam are eligible to register for the NEET Counselling process at the official website mcc.nic.in.

The Directorate General of Health Services even released an official statement to this effect informing the candidates about the NEET UG Counselling 2020 has been postponed until tomorrow, October 28, due to some technical reasons. The update schedule will be soon available to the candidates on the MCC’s website, read the official notification.

NEET counselling 2020: how to register for the counselling process

Step 1: On search engine, enter the name of the official website

Step 2: Now, look for the log in section

Step 2: Enter the basic credentials

Step 4: Now, lock your choice for the counselling session

Step 5: Cross-check all details and click on submit button

Step 6: Download the NEET 2020 counselling form and keep a hard copy of the same

The first round of NEET counselling 2020 will be concluded on November 2. The NEET 2020 First Seat Allotment Result will be declared on November 5. An additional mop-up round for Central and Deemed universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes will commence from December 10.

The MCC has announced the complete NEET counselling schedule for 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) and for the seats offered by Central and Deemed universities, AIIMS and JIMER institutes.

The remaining 85 percent seats for all medical and dental undergraduate courses will be filled by the respective states with each state government conducting the counselling process for their respective state. Counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) will be carried out in two rounds, the seats left vacant after the first round will be carried forward to the second round. However, the seats left vacant after the second round of the counselling will be transferred to the respective state’s quota.