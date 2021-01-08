NEET 2020 Counselling: Stray Vacancy Round Result out at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has released the stray vacancy counselling result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on January 7 (Thursday). The result can be checked by visiting the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Going through the counselling process for NEET 2020, the MCC had started the registration window for the NEET UG stray vacancy round from January 4. Candidates who seek admission into the vacant seats of various MBBS and BDS courses registered for the stray round. Now the committee has published the selected candidates' list in a PDF file.

By means of the online stray counselling round, MCC aims to fill as many as 2,463 seats at several institutions offering medical programmes like AIIMS, DU, AMU, ESIC, VMMC, BHU, JMI, JIPMER, and other deemed universities.

Follow these steps to check the MCC NEET counselling stray round results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: search for and click on the link that reads: ‘UG Medical Counselling’

Step 3: Now you will be redirected to another page

Step 4: Click on the NEET UG Counselling stray round result link

Step 5: The NEET stray vacancy round result 2020 will appear on the screen in the format of a PDF file

Step 6: Check the stray vacancy result and download the document for future use

Here is the direct link for checking the results: https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/

As per the rules prescribed by the MCC, candidates will have to physically report at the college where they have been allotted seats via the stray vacancy round. They need to clarify that they are indeed satisfied with the seat allotment and provide the officials with their documents for verification. This must be done before January 15.

According to the notice given out by the committee, only such candidates who do not have a seat allotted in the Round 1, Round 2 and Mop-up Round counselling can prove to be eligible for the stray vacancy round.