NEET 2020 Counselling: Window to Pay Registration Fee for Round 1 Closes at 7 pm Today, Check Steps to Submit it

Candidates who have registered for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling and have not paid fee can make payment till 7 pm today. The registration for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling closed today at 3 pm. To pay registration fee for NEET 2020 counselling, registered candidates have to go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

The registration for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling began on October 28. The process for seat allotment will be carried out on November 3 and November 4. The result for the NEET 2020 first round seat allotment will be announced on November 5. Those who get a seat in Round 1 of NEET counselling 2020 will have to report to the allotted college between November 6 and November 12.

How to pay registration fee for Round 1 NEET 2020 counselling

Step 1: Enter the url, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on candidate log in

Step 3: Enter roll number and password to log in

Step 4: Pay registration fee online using debit or credit card

Step 5: Take printout of the registration form and fee receipt, if any

Colleges will be allotted based on the marks scored and rank in NEET 2020. There will be two more rounds of counselling. Round 2 of NEET 2020 counselling will commence from November 18. Then, there will be a mop-up round for central and deemed universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER. The registration for the mop-up round will start from December 10.

The last date for registration in the second round is November 22. The process for seat allotment will take place on November 23 and November 24. Result for Round 2 of NEET 2020 counselling will be declared on November 25. Students will have to reported to the allotted college between November 26 and December 2.

The registration for the mop-up round will close on December 14 and the result for the seat allotment will be released on November 17.