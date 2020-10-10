NEET 2020 Final Answer Key Expected to be Released Soon at ntaneet.nic.in, Check Details Here
The NEET 2020 result will carry marks scored by candidates and will mention All Indian Rank and category rank. Once released, the NEET 2020 result will be available on the official website. Candidates will be able to take admission into various MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses based on the marks obtained.
Image for representation (Reuters)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examination soon. The NEET 2020 result is likely to release on or before October 12.
The entrance examination was conducted on September 13, following COVID-19 guidelines. All candidates should keep their NEET hall ticket number and registration id nearby for checking the answer key. They should also keep the NEET question paper within their reach so that they can easily tally their marked answers with the answer key.
This year, close to 15.97 lakh students signed up for the entrance examinations. Out of which, 13 lakh candidates attempted the examination, according to union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.
How to download NEET Final Answer Key 2020[hstep]
All candidates are advised to follow the below-listed steps carefully in order to download the answer key.
Step 1: In your preferred search engine, type the name of the official website – ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on “NEET 2020 Answer Key” link on the homepage
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Enter the required credentials: NEET roll number, date of birth and submit
Step 5: Click on the PDF
[hstep]Step 6: Download the same on your device[/hstep]
Here's the direct link to the official website: https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/welcome.aspx
After downloading the answer key, all candidates are required to cross-check their marked answers. In case of any confusion, aspirants are requested to contact the authorities immediately.
The process to challenge the answer key will be released by NTA soon after the answer key is out. All candidates are advised to wait patiently for the answer ket challenge guidelines and follow them carefully.
