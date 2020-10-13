NEET 2020: NTA to Declare Results on October 16; How to Check Scores

The results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 will be declared on October 16, 2020 (Friday) by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA has announced that those students who missed the exam earlier due to the impact of Covid-19, would be allowed to take it in the second phase which will be held on October 14, 2020. The NEET 2020 results for both the phases will be declared at the same time.

“As per the revised SOP by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, candidates who were COVID-19 positive or in containment zones as on September 13, 2020 had to appear the aforesaid exam on a later date, in view of the safety of the other candidates and exam personnel,” NTA said in a statement.

NTA had approached the Supreme Court to get permission for conducting the second phase of the exam for students who missed the exam on September 13. The apex court has allowed NTA to conduct NEET 2020 exams in the second half i.e. 2 pm to 5 pm on October 14.

Candidates have been advised to visit the official website of NEET frequently for instructions regarding the examination and availability of admit cards.

Steps to check NEET 2020 Results -

Step 1: Visit at ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “NEET 2020 Results” link available on the landing page

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number or Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on the Submit button. NEET 2020 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the NEET 2020 scorecard and take a print out of the same

Following the announcement of NEET 2020 Results, successful candidates will be able to join the online counselling process to get admission in MBBS and BDS courses across various government and private colleges and institutes.