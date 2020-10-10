NEET 2020 Result Expected on October 12 at ntaneet.nic.in, Steps to Check

The result of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) — the entrance exam for medical aspirants — are expected to be announced on October 12 at ntaneet.nic.in.

This comes after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the result will be announced soon to prevent any delay in starting the new session.

Officials from National Testing Agency (NTA) — the agency that conducts NEET — confirmed that the result will be declared on October 12.

NEET was first started as a nationwide combined entrance exam for admissions of aspirants in MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses in India.

For the counselling of 15 per cent of All India Quota Seats, NTA will provide an All India Rank Merit List to the Directorate General Health Service (DGHS), Government of India. The testing agency will also share the result with states and other counselling authorities for the remaining 85% seats in dental and medical colleges — both government and private in nature.

NTA has already released the provisional answer key for NEET 2020.

· For checking NEET result, candidates first need to open the website https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/welcome.aspx

· There will appear a tab to view results of NEET 2020.

· Click on the tab and enter the required information, such as the roll number, date of birth and the security pin.

· The result for the specific roll number will be displayed.

Once you get your result, it is preferred to take a print out of the same for future reference.

NEET counselling will be conducted by DGHS as per the schedule provided by Medical Council of India (MCI).

Different central and state universities have varying criteria, based on which they provide admission to medical aspirants.

For instance, 15 per cent medical seats at Delhi University will be filled based on the All India Quota, however the remaining 85 per cent seats will only be given to students who studied the last two years of school (standard 11 and 12) from Delhi.