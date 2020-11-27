NEET 2020 Second Round Counselling Result to be Announced Today at mcc.nic.in

The NEET 2020 Round 2 counselling result will be announced by the Medical Counselling Committee today at mcc.nic.in. MCC will release the NEET 2020 2nd round seat allotment list for 15% All India Quota (AIQ). Those who participated in NEET 2020 2nd round counselling and completed the choice filling and locking process within the stipulated date and time can check the NEET 2020 seat allotment list by using their registered login details.

NEET 2nd round counselling result: How to check -

Step 1: Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for NEET 2020 2nd counselling result

Step 3: NEET 2020 seat allotment list will be displayed in PDF format

Step 4: Candidates can download the NEET 2020 seat allotment list and search for their name and roll number in the list

Candidates whose name will be there in the NEET 2020 2nd round counselling list will have to download the allotment letter from the official website and report to the allotted institute/college between November 28 to December 8 with all the original documents.

NEET 2020 2nd round Allotment letter: How to download:

To download the NEET 2020 2nd round allotment letter, candidates will have to click on the link for ‘Allotment letter round 2’ available on the homepage. After this, they will be redirected to a new page where they have to submit the required details to download the allotment letter.

Candidates who will not be able to report to the allotted institute within the stipulated time, they will lose their chance of admission and the seat will be made available for third counselling round or mop-up round. MCC will conduct the registration for the third counselling round from December 10 to December 14. The NEET 2020 seat allotment list for mop-up round counselling will be released on December 17 and the further admission process will be conducted from December 18 to December 26, 2020.