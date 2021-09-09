NEET 2021 Admit Card: Allotted Far Off Centres, Claim Medical Aspirants

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 admit cards on its official website ntaneet.nic.in on Monday, September 6. Many aspirants who have downloaded the NEET UG 2021 admit card claimed that they have been allotted far-off centres. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 12.

According to the candidates, NEET 2021 date is already clashing with several other state-level entrance exams, and now they have been allotted centres that are far-off this putting them in a difficult situation.

A student’s father from Pune, Manish Deshmukh told Hindustan Times that the centre allotted to his son is was 105 km away from home. He informed the portal that their first and second preferences were Pune City and Navi Mumbai, respectively, however, they’ve been allotted a centre in Baramati which is quite far from their place. “It is a nuisance. We have decided to reach Baramati a day ahead of the exams to avoid any rush, especially since it is festival season. I’ll have to spend on our stay for the night as well," he said.

Another applicant, who is from Nashik, has been allotted a centre in Shirdi, which is about 95 km far. Many other students have also reported that their centres were farther than what they had preferred. While Covid-19 has already affected the students’ preparation and put them in uncountable uncertainties, they should have a calm mind before the exam, says the parents.

Keeping in view the issue raised by aspirants, Vineet Joshi, director-general at NTA, had stated that candidates unhappy with their centres can write to the agency, and depending on the merit of the case, some adjustments can be made to accommodate the students. He also said that almost 99 per cent of candidates were asked to take the test from their first preferred centre.

