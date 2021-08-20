NEET 2021 Admit Card Dates Update: Know When to Download NEET Hall Ticket from ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 admit cards by the second week of September, which is a week prior to the date of the exam, the agency has informed. The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on September 12 and the admit cards can be expected around September 9.

Once available, candidates can download the NEET 2021 admit card from the official website of NTA, ntaneet.nic.in. Aspirants of the medical entrance exam will have to appear for the examination at the allotted centre on the timing specified in their admit card, the NTA had said.

After receiving the admits card, candidates must check if the admit card has the details mentioned correctly including exam centre, exam city, date, timing, Covid-19 guidelines and protocols, and other details. They must also check if details like their name are spelt correctly. In case of an error, report the matter to the NTA immediately as there would not be much gap between the release of the admit cards and the exam.

The NTA had held application process on August 10 and extended the fee payment process up to August 15 after persistent demand from the student community. This year, the exam will be held in 12 Indian languages.

NEET 2021 will be conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS. The NEET scores are also applicable for admissions to BSc Nursing programme from this year. Hence, students wanting to study the course will have to give NEET.

This year, the NTA had changed the exam pattern and the number of questions has been increased from 180 to 200. It will feature two sections for all the subjects — physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany. Section A will have 35 questions, and section B will have 15 questions. Each question will carry four marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Meanwhile, MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government will soon introduce a resolution to scrap the NEET. The state government has been against having a common medical entrance exam.

