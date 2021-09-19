NEET 2021: After Leak, Impersonator Found in Medical Entrance Exam

An impersonator has been allegedly arrested in connection to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 held on September 12. The Arai police station in Ajmer, Rajasthan nabbed a fake candidate as well as the mastermind behind it.

According to the district superintendent of police, Jagdish Sharma said that during the medical entrance, Sandeep Saini, was appearing as an impersonator from Government Swami Vivekananda Model School, Arai, reported Live Hindustan. Following his arrest, Subhash Saini, the main accused as well as his son Jagdish Saini were allegedly arrested. They are a resident of Radha Swami Bagh village Jaitarpura police station Chaumu Jaipur.

Earlier, the Varanasi police arrested three people in another NEET 2021 impersonation case. This includes a Banaras Hindu University (BHU) second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student identified as Julie, her brother Abhay, and a final year student at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Osama.

This comes after the NEET 2021 paper leak case in which eight were arrested, including a candidate who appeared for the exam along with seven others who helped her cheat. An 18-year-old candidate Dineshwari Kumari, invigilator Ram Singh, in charge of the exam centre’s administration unit Mukesh, Dineshwari’s uncle, and four others were nabbed in connection with the case.

Since the medical entrance exam was conducted on September 12, several people have been arrested in connection with cheating. Students have also been demanding fair results pointing that it would be wasted of time for the students who actually worked hard to crack the test.

