COVID-19 Derailed NEET Preparations, Self-Study Helped Small Town Boy Hrutul to Secure Rank 5

Hailing from Kodinar in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath, Hrutul Chhag had to move places in search of better education, however, when COVID-19 hit India, he had to relocate to his hometown. The move, said the 18-year-old, derailed his preparations for the medical entrance exam - NEET 2021. While Chhag had dreamt of preparing in a highly competitive environment with like-minded peers, he instead had to stay home and attend online classes. Despite initial hiccups, self-control, hard work, and strict routine made him not only crack the exam but also secure the All India Rank (AIR) 5.

While preparing at home, Chhag followed strict discipline. He used to study for 10-12 hours every day and also practised sample question papers to assess his preparations on regular basis. “Due to COVID-19, the coaching classes shifted to the online mode which did impact my studies as the interaction and doubt clearing sessions became less, however, I resorted to self-study later and managed to cope up with the studies," Hrutul told News18.com.

He utilized the online mode to study, however, refrained from surfing the internet and was not active on any social media during the time of his preparations. He claims to have used social media only to clear some doubts and ask for notes from coaching class and friends.

Chhag secured 715 marks out of 720 in NEET 2021, the results of which were declared on Monday. The first to crack the medical entrance from his family, Chhag now wants to join AIIMS Delhi for his undergraduate course. The son of a businessman and a homemaker, Hrutul says he always wanted to be a doctor and was fascinated by the medical profession.

A native of Kodinar, Gir Somnath, Chhag relocated at a young age to have better education. He claimed that he knew early on that he would pursue medical entrance and hence started preparing since class 10. He first moved to Ambujanagar to study class 10 boards and be thorough with NCERTs. He completed his class 10 from Ambuja Vidya Niketan, Ambujanagar. He then completed class 12 from Krishna International School, Rajkot, and stayed there along with his mother to complete his school education. He received 99.4 per cent in the CBSE class 12 board exam.

During his board preparations too, his main focus for the preparation of NEET. He claims to have used NCERT books as the foundation of the medical entrance exam. He enrolled with Allen Coaching Classes to prepare for the entrance test, however, had eventually been studying online.

“I have been preparing for NEET 2021 after completing class 10 and have always wanted to be a doctor. I have always been interested in the medical profession and knew before joining class 11 that I want to appear for NEET," he adds.

For his fellow NEET aspirants, he suggests that NCERT is the most important source of study. “Study NCERT and focus on it. Many students don’t read it properly. Practise a sufficient amount of questions from NCERT. If anyone hasn’t been able to clear NEET 2021, they must not give up and stay motivated. Practise and perseverance are the keys. Study hard and you will crack it," suggested Hrutul.

