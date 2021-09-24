NEET 2021 Answer Key: Know How to Estimate Score Ahead of Results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 answer key soon. The preliminary answer will be available at ntaneet.nic.in and students will have the option to raise objections against the same. The objections will be studied and the final answer key will be released thereafter.

The answer key also gives an idea of students about the scores they can expect in the exam. While the result might take some time, here’s how students can estimate marks based on the answer key.

NEET 2021: How to calculate scores using answer key

To calculate the scores, students must know the ranking system for the medical entrance. For every correct answer, four marks will be awarded and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates must note that no mark is deducted for unattempted questions. The total mark is 720 meaning if the 180 multiple choice questions are multiplied by four, it equals 720 Marks.

So to calculate the marks, students will have to calculate the number of correct answers as per the answer key by four. The percentile score is calculated by the formula — 100 multiplied by the number of candidates who appeared with the raw score divided by the total number of candidates who appeared.

NEET 2021: Tie-breaker rule

If two students have scored the same marks, then NTA will follow the tie-breaker rule that includes,

— Candidates with higher marks in biology will be preferred,

— If the biology marks are the same, the candidate with higher marks in chemistry will be preferred

— If marks continue to remain the same, the candidate having fewer negative marks will be given preference

Earlier there were also the age criteria, meaning the elder candidates would be preferred however that rule has been scrapped now. Last year, Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh had scored the same marks, however, Syoeb was given rank 1 and Akanksha got rank 2 despite scoring full marks as Soyeb was elder to Singh.

To pass NEET, candidates need to secure at least 50 percentile marks but that is for students belonging to the unreserved category. Those belonging to the reserved category like SC, ST, must secure 40 percentile and PwD candidates it is 45 percentile. For physically differently-abled candidates from a reserved category, the cut-off is 40 percentile.

