NEET 2021 Answer Key Release Date, Marks Calculation Formula

NEET Answer Key 2021: The second phase of registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 is closing on October 10. Soon after the closing of the application form, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the preliminary answer key for the medical entrance exam. If reports are to be believed then the NEET answer key 2021 will be issued on October 11, however, the NTA is yet to give any official confirmation on the same.

Along with the preliminary answer key, question papers can also be expected to be out at the official website, ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Students will be given a window to raise objections if any against the same. The objection so raised will be studied and if accepted the money paid for raising the objection will be refunded. The changes if accepted will be reflected in final answer key. The result is based on the final answer key.

Students can also estimate a score based on the answer key. To do so, they can assign themselves four marks for every correct answer and deduct one mark for every wrong answer. Last year top two rank holders had obtained full marks in NEET. This year, however, the exam pattern was changed to add more options for students. This might mean easier exams or students could also spend more time deciding between choices. How new pattern impacts the score would only be known once the results are out.

Usually, the NEET result is declared within a month of the conduct of the exam. Since this year the exam was held on September 12, ideally, the result was to be released by October 12, however, due to the newly added second phase of registration, the result declaration has been delayed. Yet the NEET result 2021 is expected by end of October. No official date has been announced yet.

Another change in this year’s result would be the change in the rank calculating formula. The NTA has removed age as tie-breaking. The ties between two students will be resolved based on marks obtained in biology, if the tie persists, a student gaining higher marks in chemistry gets preference followed by the candidate with fewer incorrect answers.

A record-high number of students - over 16 lakh - had registered to appear for the medical entrance exam this year. Of these 95% of candidates had taken the test, informed the NTA. The number of students who take the exam has an impact on the cut-off for the medical college admissions as cut-offs depend on the difficulty level of the exam, the number of students, among other factors.

Experts believe that to book a seat in top colleges students might have to score lesser than last year. In 2020, the cut-off score for top colleges was 720-147 and in 2019 it was 701-134. This year, experts believe that for unreserved category students, the score can range from 715 - 130. For OBC candidates the cutoff could be 129-107 and for SC, ST candidates it can go around 129 - 100, and 104 to 98 for PH students, according to Md N.M. Habeeb, Head of NEET Wing, The Narayana Group.

