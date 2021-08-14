NEET 2021 Application Edit Window Closes Today

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 application form correction window has been made available between August 11 and 14. Those aspirants who have submitted their application form can modify any changes during this period through the official website. No candidate will be allowed to make any changes after 2 pm on August 14. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, September 12.

NEET 2021 application form: How to edit?

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and go to NEET website

Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom of the homepage you will see a tab related to the correction of the application form. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to enter details like application number, password, and security pin

Step 4: Edit the information or document that you need to in the form. Cross-check all other details and click on save and submit.

All aspirants must also keep a regular check on the official website for information related to NEET admit cards for 2021. The admits card will include all details related to the exam like exam centre, exam city, exam date, exam timing, exam guideline, and other details. Another thing that should be checked carefully is the personal details such as name, date of birth. In case there is an error in the hall ticket, it should be reported to NTA at the earliest.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had extended the last date for submitting applications from August 6 to August 10 after the official website went under maintenance on August 6. So students who were unable to submit their form because of this reason took to social media and demanded extension from the authorities.

The exam will be held in 13 Indian languages in pen and paper mode. The examination cities have been increased from 155 last year to 198 this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here