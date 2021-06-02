NEET 2021 Application Form to Release Today, Link Activated at NTA

NEET 2021: The wait for medical aspirants is over. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 today. The official website, neet.nta.nic.in and ntaneet.nic.in have the link activated. The official website displays that the application form will be available soon. The medical entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses is scheduled to be held on August 1.

All the medical aspirants seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses offered by various participating institutes across the country can apply for the NEET 2021. Once the application form is out, the information brochure consisting of eligibility criteria, exam format will also be released.

NEET 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Aspirants must have completed the age of 17 years at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before December 31, 2021. The upper age limit for NEET (UG) is 25 years as of on the day of examination. The reserved category is given a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit.

Educational requirement: A candidate must have passed class 12 with biology, physics, and chemistry as the main subjects. Those whose result is awaited can also apply for NEET-UG 2021. Aspirants who have passed 10+2 from Open School or as private candidates are not eligible to apply.

NEET 2021: Application Process

NEET-UG 2021 application will be accepted in online mode only at www.ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET 2021 application form in any other mode will not be accepted.

Applicants must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the application form should be valid as all the information/ communication will be sent by NTA on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only. They must pay the application fee within the stipulated date and time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here