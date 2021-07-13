NEET 2021 Application Forms LIVE Updates: How to Register, Exam Pattern

NEET 2021 Application Form LIVE Updates: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 application forms will be released today at 5 pm at the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) — ntaneet.nic.in. The medical entrance exam will be conducted on September 12. It was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1.
“The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s),” Pradhan had tweeted.
Many students are unhappy with the exam dates are demanding postponement till October. Several JEE Main candidates also have raised concerns, if the exam can be held in September then why are two attempts of JEE Main being held within a gap of only 2-days. Today application brochure is also expected to release.
NEET 2021: What after clearing the exam?
To pass the medical exam, students will have to score 50 per cent on the test on the basis of which a counselling process will be conducted for selected candidates. Successful candidates will be eligible for admission to undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, and allied fields.
NEET 2021 application: What to expect today?
Following the release of the application form for NEET 2021, students can expect a brochure on the detailed exam pattern, marks of the exams, Covid-19 guidelines to be followed while attending the exam as well as reservation policies. A change in exam pattern can be expected this year. Former education minister Ramkesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had earlier stated that more internal choices may be offered this year for NEET.
NEET 2021 exam centres to be increased: Education Minister
The number of exam centers will be increased this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The number of cities where the exams will be held will also be increased. "In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020," Pradhan said.
NEET 2021: Steps to register
Candidates must ensure they have the required documents like scanned copies of the class 10 pass certificate, passport size photo and signature ready before applying for the medical entrance exam. Here's how to fill the application form:
Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA -- ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the application form link. Register using required credentials
Step 3: Fill the form. Upload documents
Step 5: Pay the fees
Step 6. Download and keep for future reference
