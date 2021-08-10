NEET 2021 Application Process Ends Today: 5 Things to Know Before Applying for Medical Entrance Exam

NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the application process for the medical entrance exam - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 - today. Candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate medical, dental and nursing courses can apply at ntaneet.nic.in by 9:50 pm. Earlier, the application process was to close on August 7, however, NTA had given an extension to students. The medical entrance exam - NEET 2021 - will be held on September 12 in 13 Indian languages.

Apart from adding a number of modes of languages for conducting exams, the NEET has also expanded in terms of courses it is applicable for. In addition to the MBBS and BDS admissions, from this year onwards, the NEET score will also be applicable for candidates seeking admissions in BSc Nursing (Hons). This can lead to an increase in the number of applications, and hence competition.

NEET 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NTA NEET 2021 at www.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Fill Registration Form” available on the homepage

Step 3: Go for new registration and register yourself by using your own unique Email Id and Mobile No

Step 4: Once the registration is done save the registered login credentials and proceed to fill in NEET-UG 2021 application form

Step 5: Fill in the remaining details, upload required documents and pay the application fee of Rs 1500.

Step 6: Print the confirmation page for future reference

NEET 2021: Changes Introduced this year

Mode of Exam: Medical entrance exam will be held in 13 different languages. Earlier NEET was held only in English and Hindi, now students will have the option to select their mode of exam. This can be selected while applying for the exam. NEET 2021 will be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Punjabi.

Change in exam pattern: The number of questions asked in the medical entrance test has been increased from 180 earlier to 200. While a number of questions to attempt in the exam remain the same, time management becomes all the more critical this year. The test will feature two sections for all the subjects — physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany subjects. While section A will have 35 questions, section B will have 15 questions. Candidates will be given an option to attempt any 10 questions in section B. Each question will carry four marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

NEET for BSc too: The NEET score will be applicable for admission to BSc too. NTA says, the decision was made after the recommendation of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare “regarding utilization of NEET (UG)-2021 Result by the admitting Colleges / Institutions regarding B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course"

Multiple attempts at NEET: The medical entrance exam takes place once a year, however, the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health are in talks to hold the exams twice a year. The talks on the matter have been going on since 2020. It is expected that in the coming year, students can have multiple attempts for the medical entrance exam.

