NEET 2021 Aspirant from Tamil Nadu Dies of Suicide Fearing Failure in Medical Entrance Exam

A 19-year aspirant of the medical entrance exam - NEET 2021, Dhanush, took his own life hours before the exam fearing he would not pass the exam, sources from the police told News18.com. The son of a farmer in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Dhanush had given the test two times before, however, had failed to pass the exam.

His father Sivakumar is a farmer with lands in Soozhayur in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

Dhanush had been engaged in preparations however, he took the extreme step when no one was at home. The police have filed a case with the Karumalaikoodal police station and inquiries are ongoing.

The DMK government had had earlier proposed to abolish NEET and will be introducing a bill to exempt the state from NEET for MBBS admissions. The government has been pressuring the centre that the exam puts rural aspirants at a distinct disadvantage.

The state chief minister MK Stalin put out a statement blaming the union government’s apathy towards the plight of students, and that the Bill to be introduced on Monday would serve as a step in scrapping the exam.

“Centre’s indifference over NEET continues to be the reason the state is witnessing suicide cases. We would pass a Bill against the medical test and we are confident that we would win with the support of all Chief Ministers," Stalin said in a statement.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

