NEET 2021 Aspirants Demand Clarity as JEE Main Dates Announced

As JEE Mains 2021 exams dates have been announced for the pending sessions, medical aspirants have been demanding clarity on the NEET 2021. As per reports, the Ministry of Education is contemplating conducting NEET 2021 in September. However, any conclusive decision is yet to be taken.

The Education Ministry had earlier stated that is in process of reviewing the COVID-19 situation across states and UTs. While there is no official statement yet, the medical entrance sources reveal that NEET 2021 can be postponed till September. Yesterday, a circular was found floating across social medial platforms claimed that the exam will be held on September 5, however, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had denied finalising the exam dates. A meeting was held between Ministry and NTA officials where JEE Mains were finalised and NEET dates too are expected to be announced soon.

The NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 2021 as of now but given the current situation, it is unlikely that the exams will be held on the said date. Besides, the application forms for the medical entrance test are usually released 60 days prior to the exams.

Lakhs of students are awaiting an announcement on the NEET 2021 exams. Jodhpur-based Riya Soni, a NEET aspirant said that the long wait is impacting students’ mental health and affecting studies. “Please make a clear statement so the students can focus on their studies and not feel negativity while preparing for these exams," Riya had told News18.com.

Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) too had asked the government to release a fixed schedule so the students are not in a “perpetual state of anxiety".

Students have also been demanding multiple attempts for NEET just like JEE Mains. SIO had also written a letter to the Education Minister stating that “it is heartening to see that the National Testing Agency will be conducting the JEE for engineering institutions four times this year" and demanded that a similar decision be taken for NEET and CLAT exams.

A change in exam pattern is also on the table for NEET 2021. It is expected to have more internal choices just like the engineering entrance exam JEE Mains. “The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of the reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE (Main)," the Education Ministry had said earlier.

Since the CBSE, CISCE, and several state boards have cancelled the class 12 exams this year due to the pandemic, the common entrance tests are crucial for the students for college admissions.

Meanwhile, the JEE Mains 2021 third session will be conducted from July 20 to 25 and the fourth session from July 27 to August 2. The NTA has also reopened the application window for the third session. It has increased the number of exams centres from 232 to 334 this year.

