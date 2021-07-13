CHANGE LANGUAGE
NEET 2021 Aspirants Demand Postponement till October Fearing COVID-19 Third Wave

(Representative image)

NEET 2021 to be held on September 12, however, students demand the exam be postponed to October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s announcement of conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 on September 12, students have demanded postponement of the medical entrance exams by another month. A large section of medical aspirants is trending #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober on social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook.

The NEET 2021 aspirants have raised concerns against a possible third wave of Covid-19 if the exams are conducted in September. A Twitter user called the decision “level of hypocrisy" stating that conducting the exams, which will be attended by lakhs of students may lead to another Covid-19 wave while another user called out the minister saying he won’t be the one sitting for three long hours between these students.

The registration process for the NEET 2021 will begin today at 5 pm at the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Every year at least 14 lakh students appear for the exams.

first published:July 13, 2021, 12:09 IST