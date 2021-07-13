NEET 2021 Aspirants Demand Postponement till October Fearing COVID-19 Third Wave

Following Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s announcement of conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 on September 12, students have demanded postponement of the medical entrance exams by another month. A large section of medical aspirants is trending #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober on social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook.

The NEET 2021 aspirants have raised concerns against a possible third wave of Covid-19 if the exams are conducted in September. A Twitter user called the decision “level of hypocrisy" stating that conducting the exams, which will be attended by lakhs of students may lead to another Covid-19 wave while another user called out the minister saying he won’t be the one sitting for three long hours between these students.

#PostponeNEETUGtillOctoberExpressing concern and then also conducting exams in this time to kill students,Level of hypocrisy…. @narendramodi & @dpradhanbjp sir dont make any decision which can again create another wave. Please postpone all exams for the sake of life of people pic.twitter.com/V1MGdQeUY6— Anushka Shirodkar (@anushkaShirodkr) July 9, 2021

#PostponeNEETUGtillOctoberWorst minister…after knowing majority students demanding for october..released neet ug to be held on september 12…you are not going to seat for 3 long hours between lakhs of studentsShame https://t.co/5tAactPpmG— Tyson89 (@Tyson8914) July 12, 2021

Majority of the students want exam in October then why it is ignored by the government and they declare 12th September as the exam date. #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober— Water bearer (@jal_bearer) July 12, 2021

#PostponeNEETUGtillOctober sir please postpone NEET UG EXAM till October and save students from 3rd wave of corona which is going to hit us in August 🙏🏻. We want to give our NEET UG EXAM in October with good mind 🙏🏻@dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia @DG_NTA @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/24mGAoJGw0— Tanya Singh (@tanya_singh2199) July 8, 2021

#PostponeNEETUGtillOctober Postpone neet till October. Some states are still under lockdown .Amidst of the 3rd wave and the chaos it is too much for a teenager to process.@DG_NTA @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober— manojnaasmath (@manojnaasmath) July 6, 2021

#RescheduleJEEMains#RescheduleJEEMains#PostponeNEETUGtillOctoberSir postpone atleast 2nd week of October sir please consider all the students request 🙏 sir in many states some areas are strictly under lockdown sir it is highly impossible for them to apply for neet application— bala Kumar (@balaSen17848631) July 8, 2021

The registration process for the NEET 2021 will begin today at 5 pm at the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Every year at least 14 lakh students appear for the exams.

