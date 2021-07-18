CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» education-career» As JEE Main Dates Changed, NEET 2021 Aspirants Demand Postponement till October
2-MIN READ

As JEE Main Dates Changed, NEET 2021 Aspirants Demand Postponement till October

NEET 2021 to be held on September 12 (Representative image)

NEET 2021 to be held on September 12 (Representative image)

NEET 2021: Students demand postponement of the medical entrance exams till October due to the pandemic situation. Read on to know what they have to say.

Several students have been demanding postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 that is scheduled to be held on September 12. NEET 2021 aspirants have taken to the social media platform Twitter to demand the medical entrance exam be postponed to October with the hashtag #postponeneetUG2021tilloctober. Since lakhs of students will be attending the exams, they fear a possible Covid-19 third wave might occur.

While the number of exam centres has been increased from 155 last year to 198 this year and the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured Covid-19 protocols to be followed in the exam centres, students are not happy with the exam date due to the pandemic situation. One of the Twitter users pointed that despite the precautions to be taken during the NEET 2021, “what about outside the campus when many students and parents wait" and fears that the exams centres might become Covid-19 hotspots.

The JEE Main 2021 is being held four times this year, with the first two sessions being held in February and March and the third one scheduled to be conducted from July 20. Besides, the fourth session that was to begin on July 27 has been also been delayed. After the postponement of the JEE Main 2021, the demands by the NEET aspirants have intensified. One of the users pointed that the engineering entrance exams have got deferred, however, not for NEET.

RELATED NEWS

Not just fear of another wave, aspirants also pointed that some had no proper access to the internet and digital devices, hence, it is difficult for such students to prepare for the exams.

Meanwhile, the application process has also begun on the National Testing Agency (NTA) official website since July 13. The exam pattern has been changed this year and students will be offered more internal choices. The question pattern will be an MCQ format. Students will have to select the correct choice by marking the right answer out of four options.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 18, 2021, 09:39 IST