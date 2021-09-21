NEET 2021 Aspirants Demand Re-exam, CBI Investigation After Scam

Aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 have written to the National Testing Agency (NTA) demanding re-exam and a CBI investigation due to the medical entrance exam scam. Besides, the aspirants also pointed that due to the change in exam pattern, they need more time to adapt to the paper pattern, reported India.com.

The alleged NEET 2021 paper leak was first reported in a centre in Rajasthan RIET college and the paper was circulated in electronic means to the other place for preparation of answer keys, the students added. “This is a matter of grave concern regarding the student’s future and a breach of sanctity and security of the examination," the students noted.

On September 7, the students had submitted a written draft to NTA regarding the conduction of NEET phase 2 however, they claim that have received no response on the same till now.

In the letter, the aspirants wrote, “The sudden change in the exam pattern before exam had caused stress among students. We need some more time to adapt ourselves to the new exam pattern since this was the medical entrance exam held across the country only once a year."

The NTA had, however, clarified earlier that the exam pattern was changed due to the reduced syllabus across boards for Class 12 students.

The students also said the NEET 2021 clashed with other state-level CETs and CBSE improvement and private exams, thus the “existing schedule nullified the opportunity to appear in the subsequent examination for a student."

In 2015, Supreme Court had directed the then conducting body for AIPMT, CBSE to exam and ordered re-conduction of the exam while in 2016, the apex court had cleared decks for holding NEET in two phases for the academic year 2016-17, the students mentioned. In 2020 also, the apex court had ordered conducting NEET phase two for Covid-19 positive students.

The NTA had earlier said that the NEET question paper was circulated via WhatsApp about 37 minutes after the exam started and hence it cannot be called a leak just yet. It was sent through the social media platform for one student in Jaipur centre who also got filled answer keys as a response to her message. Only one student’s involvement cannot be termed as a leak, the agency added.

