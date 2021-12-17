NEET 2021 AYUSH Counselling Website Launched, Check Documents Needed to Apply

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) on Friday launched a new counselling website for online undergraduate Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy courses counselling.

The candidates who have qualified NEET 2021 can apply for admission to different courses including Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) courses through the newly launched website at accc.gov.in. The website will be one-stop-center for candidates, as they can check the counselling schedule, Information window and FAQs on the website.

Through the AYUSH counselling, candidates will be offered admission to a total of 52,720 seats at universities and colleges, including the central government universities. The counselling for AYUSH UG courses is held for admission into the 15% government and government-aided institutes. AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021 has not started yet. The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will soon release the schedule.

AYUSH NEET 2021 Counselling: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee or click on aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the ‘New Registration’ tab

Step 3: Enter the academic, personal, contact, NEET, and other requested information in the form.

Step 4: Fill in your choices of colleges and courses

Step 5: Pay the registration fee

AYUSH NEET 2021 Counselling: Documents Needed

— NEET admit card

— NEET rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Govt photo id

— Passport size photo

— Caste certificate

Of the total 16.14 lakh candidates who registered for NEET 2021, 15.44 lakh students took the exam held on September 12. As many as 77,857 students secured the 50th percentile. Three students scored full marks in NEET 2021 — Mrinal Kutteri from Telangana, Tanmay Gupta from Delhi, and Karthika G Nair from Maharashtra.

