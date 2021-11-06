NEET 2021 Counselling for AYUSH Courses: Know Schedule, Admission Rules

Medical aspirants who have cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) 2021 can now appear for medical, dental and allied courses. Students who do not have enough marks to get through MBBS colleges or those who wish to work in the traditional or non-allopathic ways of treatment can apply for AYUSH courses. This includes Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy.

While for admission to MBBS and BDS, students will have to apply at mcc.nic.in, applicants meeting NEET 2021 cut-off can for admissions to AYUSH courses including BAMS, BYNS, BHMS, BUMS, and BSMS can apply at aaccc.gov.in. The counselling process is yet to begin. The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will soon release the schedule.

Through the AYUSH counselling, candidates will be offered admission to a total of 52,720 seats at universities and colleges, including the central government universities. The counselling for AYUSH UG courses is held for admission into the 15% government and government-aided institutes.

Soon, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC), and other state and central counselling committees will commence the registration process for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, veterinary and others.

NEET 2021 AYUSH counselling process

The AYUSH counselling will guide you for admissions to Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy courses. The marks earned in NEET 2021 will be vital for AYUSH NEET counselling 2021. Other factors that will determine admission to AYUSH courses include, seats available, the number of choices filled, reservation criteria.

In the NEET AYUSH counselling, there will be two rounds to fill the AIQ shares of 15 per cent. The mop-up round of NEET AYUSH counselling will be conducted separately for deemed/ central universities and private colleges. State counselling authorities will allocate the remaining 85% of state quota seats under AYUSH courses via NEET 2021.

How to register for AYUSH NEET 2021 counselling

Step 1: Go to the official website of AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee or click on aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the ‘New Registration’ tab

Step 3: Enter the academic, personal, contact, NEET, and other requested information in the form.

Step 4: Fill in your choices of colleges and courses

Step 5: Pay the registration fee

Of the total 16.14 lakh candidates who registered for NEET 2021, 15.44 lakh students took the exam held on September 12. As many as 77,857 students secured the 50th percentile. Three students scored full marks in NEET 2021 — Mrinal Kutteri from Telangana, Tanmay Gupta from Delhi, and Karthika G Nair from Maharashtra.

