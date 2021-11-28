NEET 2021 Counselling to Start Soon, NTA Releases Important Notice

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 counselling is likely to begin soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA), in its latest notification, said that the agency has provided the All India Rank (AIR) to all the candidates and the central and state NEET counselling authorities will prepare a merit list based on the rank for colleges falling under their jurisdiction for admissions to the MBBS/BDS courses.

The official statement reads, “NTA has provided All India Rank to the candidates and the admitting Authorities will draw a merit list based on All India Rank for the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction. When candidates apply to their State, they will mention their category as per State Category List. State Counselling Authorities will accordingly make their Merit List. The same is the case with the domicile. The NTA has no role in it and no change in any data will be made by the NTA."

Those who qualified for the counselling rounds will have to further complete the formalities with the respective counselling authorities, that is, DGHS, medical education directorates of states, etc. “The details and schedule of counselling would be available on the websites of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education Directorates of States as applicable."

The NTA conducted the NEET 2021 on September 12 and the results were released on November 1 based on the qualifying criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and also based on the information submitted by the candidates in their online application forms. The All India merit list has been prepared in percentile on the basis of highest marks secured in the NEET 2021 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses, the notice added.

During NEET 2021 counselling, the eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc of the eligible candidates will be verified as specified by the respective authorities and/or the medical or dental colleges. “NTA does not have any responsibility towards the correctness/genuinity of the uploaded information/documents during the application process," the notice added.

