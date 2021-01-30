NEET 2021 Exam Pattern to be Released by NTA Soon at ntaneet.nic.in

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test or NEET 2021 exam pattern will soon be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through a notification on its official website at ntaneet.nic.in. The medical entrance exam is usually held in May. The paper for NEET 2021 exam comprises of three sections namely Physics, Chemistry and Biology. All the topics covered at the intermediate level by various boards are included in the syllabus of NEET. There will be no reduction in the syllabus this year compared to that of the last year, although there may be more choices for the candidates.

During one of his interactions recently, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhryal 'Nishank' had said that since the syllabus for board exams was cut by 30 per cent owing to Covid-19, the upcoming competitive exams such as JEE and NEET this year will have more options for the candidates in terms of choice between questions.

Though the exact pattern of NEET 2021 exam has not been revealed yet, it is expected to be in line with the JEE Main engineering exam, in which the candidates are going to have more internal choices. Those who have prepared on the basis of reduced syllabus for board exams will thus have the choice to select questions from the portion of syllabus they have studied.

In JEE Main, the candidates will have the option to answer only 75 questions out of the total 90 given in the question paper. NEET exam usually consists of 180 questions, so it is expected that there may be more number of questions, out of which a candidate will have to answer only 180 of them.

Earlier, NTA had reportedly written to the Ministry of Health asking if the NEET exam could be conducted twice in a year. Last year, the exam was held twice after a Supreme Court order. This year too, the number of attempts could be possibly more than one, but the officials have not yet confirmed about it.

Last year, the NEET exam question paper comprised 180 multiple choice questions. There were 45 questions each from Physics and Chemistry and 90 questions from Biology including Zoology. The total marks of the paper were 720.