NEET 2021: Five Strategies to Maximize Your Physics Preparation for Medical Entrance

NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12. Even as the protests are on seeking a delay in the exam, officials have denied any further postponement of the medical entrance exam. Candidates preparing for the exam, thus, have limited time. The medical aspirants usually find physics to be the toughest subject. It has the potential to make or break ranks for MBBS and BDS aspirants.

The first step in cracking the physics section is to identify the subjects and chapters basic concepts having the highest weightage. Based on the previous year analysis, some of the most important topics for NEET 2021 include, units and measurements, laws of motion, work energy & power, system of particular and rotation of motion, gravitation, mechanical properties of fluids, thermodynamics, waves, current electricity, moving charges and magnetism, ray optics and optical instruments, wave optics, dual nature and radiation of matter, and semiconductor.

NEET 2021: Five Tips to Help You Attain the Best out of your physics preparation

Strategy 1: Exercise your memory: Out of all the questions in this section, there are many which are factual or memory-based. So, read your textbooks thoroughly and try to recall all important pointers. Getting these questions correct not only gives you confidence but also helps you score marks efficiently in very little time.

Strategy 2: Create a bank of formulas: Almost 20-25 questions in NEET are direct applications of standard formulas. The time constraint, however, won’t allow you to derive those formulas during the exam. Hence, it becomes very important that all the standard formulas are on the tip of your tongue. For this, you must memorize the formulas and revise them regularly, so that there is no confusion. A simple way of memorizing formulas is to make a formula chart and stick it on the wall in front of your study table so that it is visualised and remains fresh in your mind.

Strategy 3: Manage your time: The physics section in NEET consists of 45 questions. Ideally, you should aim to solve all the questions within 55-60 minutes. So, apart from remembering the correct formulas, you need to be quick in solving problems as well. Learning to perform quick calculations and taking proper approximations wherever relevant, are some tricks that can help derive answers fast for you. This can further be strengthened by attempting practice tests regularly to help recollect formulas better.

Strategy 4: Narrow down your answers: Not all the questions require exact solving for answers. Certain numerical questions have options that are far off, and hence we can take big approximations to ease the calculation. Sometimes, options can be eliminated by dimensional analysis itself and graph-based questions are easily solved by substituting extreme case values. Although this technique might not work on all questions, keeping such presence of mind during the exam can help save your precious time.

Strategy 5: Analyse your results: Practicing tests is of no importance if you do not analyse them later. After every test, perform a thorough analysis of the paper. More importantly, identify the questions which you couldn’t solve and the questions you got wrong. Find out why you made such a mistake. It could be a silly mistake that you committed which could have a huge impact on your score. Make sure to identify these small mistakes for each topic and take precautions to avoid them in upcoming tests.

To ensure your preparation in the best possible way, you must be competent with a wide range of numerical problems. Furthermore, an application-oriented approach and understanding the theoretical concepts of physics is also vital. This way you can create a well-rounded approach and prepare well in your exam.

— Written by Gaurang Shah, master teacher, Vedantu

