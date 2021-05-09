NEET 2021: Don't Miss These Important Chapters From NCERT to Crack Medical Entrance Exam

Revision and re-revision of NCERT books is critical for medical aspirants preparing for the NEET 2021. Assimilation of the NCERT syllabus and practicing as many questions as one can while analysing their performance is the key to crack the national-level medical entrance exam. But with such a vast syllabus, students often tend to skip important points.

Here is a subject-wise list of chapters to focus on the basis of the analysis of the previous years’ papers and trends.

Biology

NEET 2020 was of medium difficulty level and highly NCERT-centric. While reading the complete NCERT syllabus is mandatory, it is very important to spend more time learning facts and diagrams from chapters that are hotspots for questions, implying that laying more emphasis on them can yield a higher score. These lessons are listed below:

Botany- Zoology

I. Class XII Class XII

— Reproduction in Organisms Human Reproduction

— Sexual reproduction in Flowering Plants Evolution

— Principles of Inheritance and Variation Biotechnology: Principles & processes

— Molecular Basis of Inheritance

— Organisms and Population

— Environmental issue

II. Class XI Class XI

— Biological classification biomolecules

— Plant kingdom neural control and coordination

— Cell: The unit of life breathing and exchange of gases

— Morphology of flowering plants chemical coordination and integration

— Transport in plants animal kingdom

— Mineral nutrition animal morphology

— Photosynthesis in higher plants

— Respiration in plants

— Plant growth and development

Chemistry

By analysing previous years’ NEET question papers, it is observed that most of the questions in chemistry were based on the theories and concepts discussed in NCERT. Therefore, a thorough study of NCERT and NCERT examples is the most important and effective tool to secure a higher rank in NEET 2021.

In physical chemistry, some basic concepts of chemistry, thermodynamics, equilibrium, solutions, and electrochemistry are important chapters.

For organic chemistry section, aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids, alcohols, phenols and ethers, haloalkanes and haloarenes, hydrocarbons along with organic chemistry: some basic principles and techniques should be given more focus while revising NCERT.

For Inorganic Chemistry, students should focus more on chapters like chemical bonding and molecular structure, The p-block elements, and coordination compounds.

Revision of these chapters must be followed by solving questions from previous year NEET question papers.

Physics

In NEET, Physics is considered a tough subject due to multiple concepts and numerical. In NEET 2020 phase 1 and phase 2 most of the questions were from NCERT. Important chapters to focus on are:

Must- do Chapters

Class XI

— Units and Measurements

— Laws of Motion

— Work, Energy and Power

— System of Particular and Rotation of Motion

— Gravitation

— Mechanical Properties of Fluids

— Thermodynamics

— Waves

Class XII

— Current Electricity

— Moving charges and Magnetism

— Ray optics and Optical Instruments

— Wave Optics

— Dual Nature and Radiation of Matter

— SemiConductor

The key preparation tips in physics include focussing on the fundamental concepts, practicing the application of these concepts through ample problem solving so that no question appears to be a new format. Studying the NCERT books is basic but practicing through test series in a time-dependent format is a must.

— Written by Anurag Tiwari. The author is National Academic Director (Medical), Aakash Educational Services Limited

