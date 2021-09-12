NEET 2021: No Full Sleeves, No Nose Pin List of Items Prohibited in Medical Entrance Exam

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be held on September 12 for over 16 lakh candidates who had registered for the exam today - September 12 from 2 pm to 5 pm across 202 cities. The exam will be held not only be held amid COVID-19 precautions but also there will be high security and anti-cheating mechanisms.

NTA has put in place jammers, invigilators, CCTV cameras among other security checks. Further, there are many rules from entry time to dress code that students have to follow. If you are appearing for NEET 2021, here is a quick guide,

There are many changes in the exam this year from 13 languages to the option of internal choice. With the exam date round the corner, students must go through the important guidelines such as dress code and prohibited items.

NEET 2021 Dress Code For Girls

Female examinees are not allowed to wear full sleeves, clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches, or large buttons.

Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted while shoes are not allowed

Any kind of jewellery such as earrings, nose rings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets and anklets are strictly prohibited

NEET 2021 Dress Code For Boys

Male candidates are advised to wear half sleeve shirts, T-shirts, trousers and simple pants. They must note that full sleeve shirts are not allowed in the NEET exam.

Zip pockets, big buttons, and clothes with elaborate embroidery are not allowed.

Closed shoes are not allowed so candidates should wear slippers or other simple footwear with thin soles.

All examinees must wear a face mask and hand gloves and follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines at the exam venue

NEET 2021: Prohibited Items

Any stationery item, communication device, accessories, eatables, ornaments, or any other material or information relevant or not relevant to the examination in the paper.

Water bottles, tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks, etc. are strictly prohibited inside the examination centre. However, candidates suffering from diabetes are allowed to carry the eatables like sugar tablets/fruits and transparent water bottles with prior intimation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here