NEET 2021: Know Major Changes Introduced This Year in Medical College Admission Rules

From the change in the rank calculation criteria to the new reservation policy, the medical college admissions this year will different than usual. Students aspiring to seek admissions to medical and dental colleges should be aware of the new policy ahead of time to ensure a hassle-free admission process. After the result declaration, the role of the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be over and Medical Counselling Committee will start the next process.

As per rule, first, the All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be filled. As many as 15% of total medical and dental seats are offered under AIQ. This year for the first time candidates belonging to EWS and OBC categories will get reservations in AIQ. The govt has approved to reserve 27% of seats for OBC, 10% for EWS students in addition to the existing quota of 7.5% for ST and 15% for SC students.

NEET 2021: Tie-breaker criteria

This year, the rank calculation criteria have been changed by NTA. For the tie-breaker process, the candidate obtaining a higher percentile score in biology will be given preference. If the tie persists, candidates scoring higher marks in chemistry will be given preference. If the tie remains after the second step, candidates who have attempted lesser incorrect answers in all the subjects will be preferred. Earlier, age was considered as a tie-breaking criterion but that has now been eliminated.

Last year Akanksha Singh from Uttar Pradesh got rank 2 despite scoring full marks in NEET becuase Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab — who also scored a full score of 720 — was elder to her.

NEET 2021 Result Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the results for the medical entrance exam - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. Students can expect the result to be out after October 10. The NTA is currently conducting phase 2 registrations. Over 16 lakh students had registered for the exam out of which over 95 per cent had appeared for it.

NEET 2021: Expected Cut-off

Experts believe that this year’s NEET cut-off could be lower than that of last year. The cut-off score depends upon a number of factors including the number of students who took the exam, total seats available, and the difficulty level of the exam. In 2020, the cut-off score for top colleges was 720-147 and in 2019 it was 701-134. This year, experts believe that for unreserved category students, the score can range from 715 - 130.

Candidates need to secure at least 50 percentile marks to clear NEET 2021, however, that is only for students belonging to the unreserved category. Those belonging to the SC, ST, must secure 40 percentile and PwD candidates need to score 45 percentile. Physically differently-abled candidates from a reserved category need to secure 40 percentile to pass the exam. Selected candidates need to register for a counselling process after the result is released.

